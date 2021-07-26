BLOCK PARTY: No. 1 St. Agnes Academy ready to chase crown in 2021

The Tigers of St. Agnes Academy have been one of the best volleyball programs in the city the past couple of seasons. The program that Cydryce McMillian has built in a short time is impressive.

The Tigers won a state title two years ago (2019), which was their first in 14 years. Last season, they reached the TAPPS 6A State Championship match again, falling 3-2 to Argyle Liberty Christian. The team does say goodbye to first-team, all-stater and University of Iowa-signee Toyosi Onabanjo but do bring back some pieces.

First-team, all-state pick Sophie Agee and second-team, all-stater Piper Stephenson are back for the 2021 season, and those two will be the leaders of this group. Also returning are second-team, all-district picks Grace Webber and Alexis Visintine.

Another player to watch will be senior setter Nicole Dworaczyk. The motto for St. Agnes academy this season is "Apply the Pressure".

Can they do that on the way to another state title?

