Jon Rahm tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Tokyo Olympics

Jon Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Tokyo Olympics.

Another Olympic golfer has tested positive for COVID-19. This time it's Jon Rahm.

Rahm will now be forced to miss the Tokyo Olympics, and there are no plans to replace him on Spain's roster.

This is the second time Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19. He also tested positive in June and was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament as a result.

"Golfer Jon Rahm has tested positive for Covid-19, so he will not attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," Spain's Olympic committee announced in a statement Sunday.

"The positive has been detected by undergoing a third consecutive PCR test, mandatory for all those who have been recently in the United Kingdom, as is the case of Jon Rahm, who has just played The Open.

"The first two PCR tests were negative.

"With no material time to find a replacement and comply with all the sanitary protocols required at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Spanish golf will only be represented, in the men's category, by Adri Arnaus."

Rahm joins the United States' Bryson DeChambeau as the second Olympic men's golfer in the last 24 hours to test positive for COVID-19.

The men's Olympic golf tournament is set to begin Wednesday, July 28.