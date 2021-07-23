Lutheran South Academy Magazine: FUTBOL FANATIC

Jace Windom is a soccer fanatic.

The Lutheran South Academy junior, who grew up in Ohio, has played the beautiful game since he was three. It has been in his blood ever since.

"When I was around 10 years old that's when I just played soccer and no other sports," Windom said.

Windom played club soccer growing up and started playing travel ball when he turned eight. He moved to Louisiana and played his freshman year at Northlake Christian, where he won a state championship.

Prior to his sophomore year, the Windom family made the move to Houston, and he landed at Lutheran South Academy.

"It was a big change, but the soccer team helped," Windom said. "I had friends instantly and we went pretty far that season too."

In his two seasons at LSA, Windom has helped guide the team to successful runs, including reaching the TAPPS State Semifinals this spring.

Ad

This year Windom netted 19 goals and served up 12 assists, bringing his career total at LSA to 45 goals and 26 assists in two years.

"My IQ of the game is [my strength]," Windom, who was a first-team, all-state pick this season, said. "I can just read the game well, passing to my teammates and setting them up."

Outside of high school soccer, Windom enjoys listening to music and watching sports, especially soccer and his favorite players Erling Haaland of Norway and Kylian Mbappé of France.

"I like watching the young guys coming up," Windom said. "I think they have a lot of swag. It's fun to watch."

Heading into his senior season, Windom has some goals, including getting to 100 career goals scored, as he sits 44 away, winning another state championship and also getting the opportunity to play soccer at the next level.

So, what makes Windom go?

"My biggest motivator is my brother," he said. "That's why I wear 18, it's because of him."

Ad

CLICK HERE to view the Lutheran South Academy Magazine



CLICK HERE to purchase Lutheran South Academy Photos