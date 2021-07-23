Lutheran South Academy Magazine: FANTASTIC FRESHMAN

Even though Alexa Fernandez walked into the gym as a freshman in the fall to join a senior-laden Lutheran South Academy volleyball squad, it didn't faze her.

Fernandez had high expectations and didn't disappoint.

The freshman led the team in kills (266), was second in digs (190), third in blocks (21) and at season's end was named TAPPS 5A first-team, all-state – the only freshman to make the first or second team."

I knew I was going to come in and try and motivate the team to do as best as we could," Fernandez said. "I know I was a freshman coming in with a lot of seniors, but I still thought that I could make an impact."

The group of eight seniors welcomed Fernandez in and the "lead by example" youngster fit into the LSA culture as she moved from her traditional position of setter to outside hitter for the season.

Outside of LSA, Fernandez plays club with Houston Stellar and also plays beach volleyball. "In beach, you do everything," Fernandez, whose favorite beach player is Kerri Walsh Jennings, said. "You pass, set, hit and serve. You have to be a well rounded player for that."

Outside of volleyball, Fernandez enjoys helping at church, attending bible study groups and reading an assortment of fiction based romance and adventure books.

But back to volleyball.

The freshman already has high aspirations for her future on and off the court. Fernandez wants to win in volleyball and do it at the biggest stage. She wants to play college volleyball and win it all with a great team. Fernandez is all about team.

Along this journey, Fernandez has always had her biggest cheerleaders in the stands – her parents and grandpa.

"My mom and dad drive me everywhere. Lots of money spent and they are always there, I think they've been to every single tournament," Fernandez said. "My grandpa is always there as well. He's my No. 1 fan."

