BLOCK PARTY: No. 7 Northland Christian going for back-to-back

The Cougars enter this season as the lone TAPPS team from Houston to have won a state title in 2020. Northland Christian finished the year 14-3 and as the TAPPS 4A State Champions.

The Cougars return four starters off that team for first-year coach Kristen Moreau, who has coached club volleyball in the city for the past 13 years. First-team, all-district picks Christina Vigil and Kinsey Kraner will lead the group. Vigil can set and hit for the Cougars, while Kraner will bring her defensive prowess to the libero position.

Second-team picks returning include Maddie Hearn (MB), Julia Hearn and Julia Shaw (OH). Maddy Blossom received an honorable-mention nod for her 2020 performance.

The keys to success, which for Northland Christian is lifting another trophy, are "consistency, confidence, a culture that encourages unity, hard work and greatness", according to Moreau.

