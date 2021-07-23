BLOCK PARTY: No. 6 TWCA has depth to make district title push

As the page turns to the fall at TWCA, Kori Parker and staff feel good about the crew of Warriors they have.

Last season they went 15-4 overall and advanced to the Area Round of the playoffs. Depth is something this team will have in 2021, according to Parker and it will be headlined by its five returning starters. Honorable mention, all-state pick Jordan Booth leads the team coming off a year where she had 178 kills.

Second-team, all-district picks Brooke Harris (289 digs) and Katie Wise (328 assists) will also play key roles. Other names to remember include Avery Buck and Sarah Chappelle.

Keys to success in 2021 include "consistency, ball control and getting better every day", according to Parker.

