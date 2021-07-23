BLOCK PARTY: No. 5 Rosehill Christian returns five from TAPPS Elite 8

The Eagles pieced together a solid 2020 season, going 19-1 overall and being one of the final eight teams standing in the TAPPS 3A playoffs. As Jessica Gehrke enters year four (46-8) leading the program, she returns five starters for 2021.

Brylee Kobza and Lexi Glynn headline the group. Kobza was first-team, all-district a year ago with 193 digs and Glynn, who is committed to Cedarville University, had 163 digs and 24 aces.

Also returning is senior Kaylee Bankston (106 kills, 96 blocks) and Savannah Jennings (245 assists). Another player to keep an eye on is Keely McNeil, who had 375 assists and 117 digs a year ago.

The motto for RCS volleyball in 2021 is "Overcome Together".

