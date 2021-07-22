How to watch weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics

Find out how to watch every lift of the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition.

The world’s elite weightlifting athletes return to the Olympic platform with 14 events contested over 10 days (with a two-day break in between). The networks and digital platforms of NBC Universal have complete coverage of every session.

The action begins on Day 1 of the Tokyo Games (July 23), when American record holder Jourdan Delacruz aims for the podium in the women’s 49 kg/108 lbs. competition, and ends August 4 when defending Olympic heavyweight champion Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia attempts to extend his reign of dominance in the men’s 109+ kg/240 lbs. weight class.

Each event is contested across two sessions. Lower-ranked athletes participate in the “Group B” session while higher-ranked athletes take the platform later in the day in the “Group A” session. Medals are typically won by athletes competing in the Group A session. However, as North Korean lifter Om Yun-Chol reminded everyone with his gold medal performance out of Group B at the London 2012 Olympics, athletes in the earlier session are not to be completely counted out.

Ad

Select Group A sessions will air live on NBCSN while others are televised on a short delay (find full TV listings for weightlifting and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule). All sessions, including Group B sessions, can be streamed LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Below is a full schedule of weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. When an event is live, a link to stream will appear.