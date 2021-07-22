BLOCK PARTY: VYPE Private School Preseason Top 10 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

LAST SEASON WAS WEIRD FOR THE PRIVATE SCHOOL REALM.

IN THE END, THE SOUTHWEST PREPARATORY CONFERENCE DIDN'T HOST A POSTSEASON, WHILE TAPPS DID. FOR HOUSTON, TWO TEAMS MADE IT ALL THE WAY TO THE TITLE GAMES IN ST. AGNES ACADEMY (TAPPS 6A) AND NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN (TAPPS 4A). IT WAS THE COUGARS OF NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN THAT BROUGHT HOME THE HARDWARE.

NOW, WHO CAN DO IT IN 2021 AS TEAMS SAY GOODBYE TO LONGTIME STARS AND WELCOME IN A NEW CROP OF TALENT?

Here is the VYPE Preseason Top 10.

1) St. Agnes Academy Tigers

2) Concordia Lutheran Crusaders

3) Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

4) Episcopal Knights

5) Rosehill Christian Eagles

6) The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors

7) Northland Christian School Cougars

8) St. Pius X Panthers

9) John Cooper School Dragons

10) Bay Area Christian School Broncos

...

