Austin Westlake's Todd Dodge to Retire After 2021 Season.

Westlake's Athletic Director and Head Football Coach has announced he will retire following the end of the 2021 football season. Dodge, a six-time state champion head coach, currently holds a 217-72 career record as head coach having won 4 titles with Southlake Carroll and his last 2 with Westlake (19' and 20').

He enters his last year as head Coach looking for a three-peat with returning QB, and Clemson commit, Cade Klubnik.

While nothing has been said or is official, Westlake Defensive Coordinator Tony Salazar, as of this writing, would appear to be the odds on favorite to replace Dodge after his departure.