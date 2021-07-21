Lutheran South Academy Magazine: Winter Wonders

In the wintertime at Lutheran South Academy is when it is soccer, basketball, and swimming's time to shine. See how the fared on the court, the pitch and in the pool.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fueld by TAPPS All-State selections Wyatt Maher (first time) and Paul Linderg (honorable mention), Lutheran South Academy reached the second round of the postseason.

The Pioneers defeated Austin Regents 76-47 in the Bi-District Round before falling to St. Joseph Academy-Brownsville in the Area Round.

Along with Maher and Lindberg — who also received first-team, all-district nods — Justin Rogers, Braeden Collins and Kam Byrd were named second-team, all-district picks. Alexander Melillo and Galen Waters were both honorable mention selections.

What's great for the Pioneers is three of the seven all-district picks are set to return for the 2021- 2022 campaign.

GIRLS BASKETBALL



Lutheran South Academy girls basketball reached the postseason in 2020 and were knocked out in the first round by Incarnate Word - Corpus Christi in a 47-40 loss.

The team was led by TAPPS 5A All-State honorable mention pick Gayle Henderson, who was a senior. Henderson was also a first-team, all-district pick along with freshman Makynna Robbins.

Cayden Koster was a second teamer while Lily Psencik earned an honorable mention nod.

SWIMMING



Lutheran South Academy once again had a solid year in the pool, despite the lack of meets in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the TAPPS Division II State Swim Meet in February, the LSA boys took fourth overall as a team with 187 points and the girls took 11th with 71.5 points.

The standout on the boys' side was David Hensley. The junior took third in the 200-yard individual medley and won the state championship in the 500- yard freestyle (4:46.36). The LSA boys 200-yard medley relay team took second and won the state crown in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:33.92.

For the girls, the top performance came from the 200-yard freestyle relay, which clocked a time of 2:00.86.

BOYS SOCCER



Every senior class strives to be remembered for something.

Lutheran South Academy's Braden Leimkuehler, Darryl Scheer, David Aguilera and Eli Garrabrant are ones that won't be soon forgotten for their accomplishments on the pitch.

The Class of 2021 leaves LSA soccer with three district championships, three trips to the TAPPS Final Four and the 2018 TAPPS Division II State Championship.

Definitely, a class that won't be forgotten.

"They set the example year-in and year-out," LSA soccer coach Nate Hagge said. "Their success says a lot about who they are and helping set our program as a good program that can compete with anybody. It's just a testament of commitment every single year coming back and encouraging the players. This year as seniors their leadership was remarkable. They never were down, weren't ever discouraging and they really led with a heart of love."

The Pioneers reached the TAPPS Divison II State Semifinals but fell short to TMI-Episcopal, 3-1, bringing an end to their season.

Lutheran South Academy had four first-team, all-state selections in Eli Garrabrant, Jace Windom, Darryl Scheer and Braden Leimkuehler. They were also first-team, all-district picks.

Noah Merrill, Matthew Giugliano and Nick Hatch all made the second team.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lutheran South Academy was able to push its way into the TAPPS Division II playoffs this past spring. The pioneers were ousted in the first round by Grace Community School-Tyler, ending their season.

Leading LSA were second-team, all-district picks Rachel Bell and Malorie McGee, who are both set to return in 2022. Bell and McGee were both sophomores. Making the honorable mention list was Clare Varanauski, who was just a freshman.

So, the future is bright at LSA with this youth movement set to be back next spring.

