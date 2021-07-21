Australian equestrian Jamie Kermond tests positive for cocaine, suspended from Olympics

Jamie Kermond will be unable to represent Australia at the Olympics after testing positive for cocaine.

One of Australia's top showjumpers won't be able to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jamie Kermond, 36, has been suspended after testing positive for cocaine. He was set to make his Olympic debut in Japan.

Equestrian Australia (EA) addressed Kermond's suspension in a statement Tuesday night.

"Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place."

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) also released a statement of its own.

"The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has been made aware of the provisional suspension of equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond after being informed by Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) as an interested party."

"The Australian Olympic Team Selection Committee will consider the matter later today."

Alongside Edwina Tops-Alexander and Katie Laurie, Kermond was one of three showjumpers named to Australia's jumping team for the Tokyo Olympics. The Warrnambool, Victoria native won the Australian National Championships in 2016 and 2017.