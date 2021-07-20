What's Inside: 2020-2021 Lutheran South Academy Year in Review

Welcome to the first-ever Lutheran South Academy Year in Review.

This amazing 40-page magazine is full of amazing photography from cover to cover in what was an amazing year for the Pioneers. The baseball team won its fourth state championship this spring, the boys soccer team made the state semifinals, boys swimming was solid again and Ayana Smith set some blazing times on the track. We also feature the new Esports team at LSA. Check out the full magazine below!

Congratulations to Lily Psencik, Ayana Smith, Joel Hutchins, Yu Ching "Tiger" Cheung, Alexa Fernandez, Deundre Jones and Jace Windom for gracing the cover!