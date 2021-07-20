THE SPORTS GENE: CLHS's Sophia Keene Comes from Athletic Family

WHEN THEY WERE GROWING UP, YOU COULD FIND RJ, SOPHIA AND HOWIE KEENE PLAYING TOGETHER.

Whether that would be soccer, basketball or now sometimes sand volleyball for fun, the Keene siblings have always pushed each other.

At Concordia Lutheran, the family has made a name for itself. RJ just finished his senior season and is signed to Boise State. Sophia is entering her senior year and is committed to Baylor volleyball and youngest Howie will arrive on campus in the fall to play basketball and baseball.

"There's a little bit of pressure but at the same time it comes naturally," Sophia said about being in such an athletically competitive family. "It's just cool to have all of us [in sports]. We can train together outside of sports and work together to get better overall."

Ad

Being just one year younger than RJ, the competitive brother versus sister juices have always flowed in whatever they do. But watching older brother play and finding success has taught her a valuable lesson about teamwork.

"I think he's a really good team player," she said. "I definitely have learned that from him. He helps his teammates get better overall and not just himself."

As little brother comes up to high school — which Sophia admits that it's scary that Howie is as tall as she is now — she hopes to pass on her own lessons to him.

"Definitely to work hard," she said. "Sometimes he struggles with that and I think he just needs to work as hard as he can."

Naturally, Sophia's parents Sara and Rich both played sports, Rich playing basketball at Illinois and Sara playing basketball at the JUCO level. She also played softball and volleyball growing up.

The volleyball gene passed on to Sophia.

Ad

The junior was a TAPPS 6A first-team, all-state pick this past season and has helped guide the Crusaders to the TAPPS State Semifinals in each of her three seasons.

After the fall season, in which she hopes to help guide her team to that TAPPS 6A State Championship, it will be off to Waco.

"Definitely the team and how they bond," Sophia said when asked what made Baylor the place for her. "The coaches are really good. They've been known for their training and making players better overall."

But like we said, before she pulls on the green and gold, the CLHS senior has some unfinished business to attend to."

[In my senior year] I just want to go out and have fun with them and do as well as we can, try to win state and just have fun overall," Keene said.

CLICK HERE to view the Concordia Lutheran Magazine

Ad

CLICK HERE to purchase Concordia Lutheran Photos