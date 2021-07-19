A GOOD CATCH: Tate Elder is Committed to his 'Sader Family

TATE ELDER HAS BEEN WATCHING CONCORDIA LUTHERAN FOOTBALL FOR YEARS.

The junior does a little bit of everything for the Crusaders. He became passionate for 'Sader Nation and learned his athletic versatility from watching someone near and dear to his heart.

"My favorite player growing up was my brother Andrew," he said. "I used to come to all of his football games and track meets and he was a great athlete. I try and emulate what he did."

Elder is doing a fine job as the Class of 2022 star does virtually everything on the football field from running, catching and returning kicks to anchoring the defense.

"Last year was really hard with COVID and we lost some hard-fought games," he said. "We did the best with what we had, and I'm really excited about what we have coming back. We got a lot closer from last year's experience.

"We are putting in a lot of work in the weight room and I've gotten some of the guys on a meal plan to get bigger. It's going to be fun." Coaches and teammates will never question Elder's commitment to Concordia Lutheran. He leaves it all on the field, literally.

"Usually, I'm throwing up after football or track practice," he laughed. "That's my focus is to work as hard as I can. These are my best friends here and I'm going to put it all on the line for them every day."

On the oval, Elder led his team to state in the relays, but when he's not grinding in the weight room or on the practice field you can find him at some local honey hole where the fish are biting.

"That's my thing," he said. "I do a lot of fishing on my time off."

Elder hopes to pull in a nice catch in 2021 with a possible district title and playoff run.

