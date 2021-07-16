Partly Cloudy icon
87º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

What's Inside: 2020-2021 Concordia Lutheran Year in Review Magazine

Concordia Lutheran High School

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Sports
What's Inside: 2020-2021 Concordia Lutheran Year in Review Magazine
What's Inside: 2020-2021 Concordia Lutheran Year in Review Magazine (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

What an amazing year it was at Concordia Lutheran High School!

Welcome to the first-ever Concordia Lutheran VYPE Year in Review Magazine. This amazing 40-page magazine is full of amazing photography, a Fall, Winter, and Spring Wrap to recap their seasons, a feature honoring the late Rick Lynch who left an amazing legacy, and features on Sophia Keene and Sean Fitzpatrick to name just a few.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL DIGITAL VERSION

Congratulations to Maddie Mueller, Tate Elder, Sophia Keene, Trey Miller, Sean Fitzpatrick and Ava Zindler for gracing the cover of this year's edition! #Sadernation

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved