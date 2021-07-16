Concordia Lutheran Athletics: THROUGH THE LENS

What an amazing year it was at Concordia Lutheran High School!

Football, Volleyball and Cross Country Athletes Headlined the 2020 Fall Season, Which Was Full of Accolades and Highlights.

The Winter Sports of Basketball, Soccer and Swimming Got Us Through the Holidays and Beyond. Boys' Hoops Reached the State Final Four, While the Girls Fought Through Injury. Soccer Reached the Postseason, While the Swim Season was Cut Short Due to COVID.

The Spring was Loaded with Exciting Action. From Baseball and Lacrosse to Golf and Track, Sader Nation was in Full Bloom with Tons of Big Plays and Accomplishments.

CLICK HERE to view the Concordia Lutheran Magazine



Ad

CLICK HERE to purchase Concordia Lutheran Photos