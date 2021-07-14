Lamar Consolidated ISD AD Nelson excited for return to normalcy

Lamar Consolidated ISD athletic director Nikki Nelson has a lot to look forward to this season.

The district is introducing a sixth high school, Randle High School. Lamar Consolidated High is getting a new on-campus football field. A new locker room for the visiting team is being built at Traylor Stadium. There are three new head football coaches in the district.

So on and so on.

But the thing Nelson is excited about the most is Friday nights are back.

"Turning on the stadium lights and opening up the gates for that first Friday night and welcoming in everybody that wants to come," Nelson said. "It was very hard last year to turn people away from watching their friends and loved ones get to participate. I know that was hard to have to miss. ... This year, things are looking up."

VYPE met with Nelson, hired by the district as its first female athletic director in December 2016, Wednesday morning to discuss the upcoming season, dealing with a global pandemic last season, and Randle High.

Ad