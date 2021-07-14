Bridgeland's Weigman named to prestigious Elite 11

July 14, 2021—Bridgeland High School senior Conner Weigman was named to the 2021 Elite 11, a prestigious honor in which the premier competition brings together the nation's top high school quarterbacks to compete, challenge themselves and improve their skillset.

Weigman earned his invitation to the finals competition after excelling during his junior season with the Bridgeland football team and at the Elite 11 Houston Regional in March. He led the Bears to a 12-1 record and District 16-6A championship in 2020, throwing for 3,803 yards and 42 touchdowns and adding 665 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Regional competitions include position instruction and testing. Paired with the regionals this year were Elite 11 Academy competitions, one-day events open to rising sophomore, freshmen and eighth grade quarterbacks. Cypress Creek High School sophomore Brad Jackson won the Golden Gun Accuracy Challenge among academy participants.

Weigman finishing second in athletic testing at the Houston Regional, solidifying his invite to the Elite 11 Finals.

Twenty talented quarterbacks across 11 different states (four from Texas) made the finals roster. The Elite 11 Finals were held June 30-July 3 in Los Angeles, and included advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction, leadership training and high-level skills competitions. Camp counselors are current premier college football quarterbacks, while Elite 11 alumni include 24 National Football League starting quarterbacks during the 2020 season.

Weigman won the Rail Shot Challenge on the first night, finished second in the Mega-Target Accuracy Challenge and placed fourth at the Pro Day Workout. The final 11 were named on July 3 and determined by Elite 11 staff based on junior season film and performance (50 percent), and event evaluation and traits (50 percent).

Weigman is just the sixth Houston-area quarterback to be named to the final Elite 11 in the competition's 23-year history. He is also the first Elite 11 member in CFISD history.



(PRESS RELEASE FROM CY-FAIR ISD COMMUNICATIONS)