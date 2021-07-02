iCoach The Podcast Episode 12: James Vint

On this weeks episode Coach Nash is is joined by Coach James Vint.

Coach Vint has been an offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinator at the high school and college levels. He has been on the forefront of development of new concepts, and is a trusted resource for coaches at all levels of football.

As an offensive coordinator Vint has been a part of some of the most explosive offenses in football. His 2001 team averaged over 300 yards on the ground and over 450 yards of total offense. In 2003 his offense had 6 games with over 300 yards rushing and 3 games with over 400 yards on the ground. They also set a school record with 91 snaps in a game. Vint's offenses are known for being innovative and on the cutting edge. He was one of the first coaches to run the pistol, and is considered one of the go to coaches in regards to the pistol and spread.

In addition to speaking at clinics on football strategies, Vint also speaks to organizations on character, culture, and leadership. He has a passion for Christ, and recently wrote his first book on his Christian walk, called Finding Faith. Vint enjoys sharing his testimony, and speaking to groups about building faith. He consults for high school and college programs throughout the country, and including state championship programs.