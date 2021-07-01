VYPE Awards: Public School Soccer WINNERS

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Soccer.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE.

Public School

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Kingwood Park

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Ryan Searle, Kingwood Park

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Gage Guerra, Kingwood Park

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Friendswood

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Dina Graves, The Woodlands

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Olivia Schmidt, Friendswood

Lethal Enforcer Soccer contributed to the soccer awards*

