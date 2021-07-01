2022 Four-star recruit, Emeka Megwa, commits to Washington

Keller Timber Creek four-star prospect, Emeka Megwa, announced his commitment to play college football for the Washington Huskies live on CBS Sports HQ on Thursday afternoon. Megwa later posted a graphic on social media regarding his decision to commit to the Huskies' program:

"When I went [to Washington]it was so different," Megwa said. "I've been to all the nice and beautiful campuses, but when I went there it was different. The whole team loved each other. Even the fifth-string running back- he was talking like he was the star because the coaches treat him the same as the starting running back."

Megwa has spent the last three seasons of his high school career at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic. During his junior season, Megwa played a key role in leading the Vikings to the 2020 TAPPS State Championship game. The 6-foot-1 athlete rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns as well as recording 113 receiving yards and two more scores.

Megwa transferred to Timber Creek in January where he will finish his high school football career this fall donning a Falcons jersey. Megwa becomes the seventh 2022 prospect to commit to Washington. According to a 247Sports composite, he is ranked as the No. 43 recruit in Texas in the class of 2022.

Megwa chose Washington our the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and more.