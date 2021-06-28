Family Affair: Grapevine's Drake and Dylan Bequeaith commit to Kansas State

More and more high school athletes are knowing exactly what they're looking for in a college program and what that looks like when they see it. This proved to be the case for Grapevine linemen Drake Bequeaith as he announced his commitment to Kansas State just five days after being offered by the Wildcats' program. Bequeaith shared his commitment on Twitter Monday afternoon:

The 6-foot-5 athlete completed K-State's Elite Camp IV just eight days before committing to their program. Bequeaith earned recognition as a First-Team All-District performer as well as an Honorable Mention All-state squad member from the Texas Sports Writers Association.

A little over ten minutes after Drake's announcement on social media, brother Dylan broke his own news: he would also be joining the Wildcats after his time is up in Grapevine.

Originally offered by Kansas State as a preferred walk-on, the 6-foot-1 middle linebacker will join forces with his brother at K-State. Dylan was also an All-District selection following his junior season with Grapevine.

The brothers helped lead the Grapevine Mustangs to an undefeated 7-0 district record in the 2020 football season. The Mustangs finished first in their district over the likes of Fort Worth Creekview, North Side, South Hills, Trimble Tech, and more. The Mustangs posted a 10-4 overall record on the season.