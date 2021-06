2021 marks the 29th year of coaching for Coach Tony Johnson. A teacher of life skills as well as athletics, Johnson has coached or trained over 100 offensive linemen who have earned college scholarships. Johnson is excited to lead the Longhorn program of W.T. White.

"There is no greater joy than helping young people realize their goals and dreams."

Check out their conversation below or listen here: https://anchor.fm/TheiCoachPodcast