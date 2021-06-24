San Antonio Christian School Magazine: Stars of the Fall

THE MIGHTY LIONS OF SAN ANTONIO CHRISTIAN SCHOOL TOOK TO THE FIELD, COURSE AND COURT THIS PAST FALL AND MOVED UP IN TAPPS COMPETITION. HERE IS A RECAP OF THE FALL SPORTS.

VOLLEYBALL

WHAT A SEASON FOR LION'S VOLLEYBALL!

San Antonio Christian posted a perfect record in TAPPS 3-6A play this fall to capture the District Championship and propel them into the playoffs. In the postseason, the Lions defeated Katy St. John XXIII 3-1 in the area round before falling to Concordia Lutheran in the Regional round.

The Lions were led by four TAPPS All-State picks. Junior Sadie Lynn Nelson and senior Adriana Ellard earned first team nods, while Katelyn Siebert was named second-team, all-district and Lauren Crismore was an honorable-mention pick.

On the TAPPS 3-6A All-District squad, Rebekah Wilks, Nelson, Ellard, Siebert and Crismore all earned first team, all-district recognition. Maren Miller and Karis Nietz were second teamers. Brinley Beicker and Kylie Donofrio were named to the honorable mention squad.

This will be a team to watch in 2021 as there were only two seniors that earned postseason accolades.

Adriana Ellard, Katy Siebert, Sadie Nelson and Rebekah Wilks

FOOTBALL

SAN ANTONIO CHRISTIAN MOVED UP TO TAPPS DIVISION I DISTRICT 2 THIS PAST SEASON.

The Lions brought home some accolades with three TAPPS All-State selections. Junior offensive lineman Ethan Sanders and senior back Shay Allen earned honorable-mention nods.

On the defense, senior linebacker Connor Schorp was also named to the TAPPS AllState honorable-mention team. For the TAPPS Division I District II All-District squads, senior running back Shay Allen, senior kicker Jake Carter and Sanders were all named second-team, all district.

Schorp was a second team, all-district linebacker selection. San Antonio Christian's Joel Allen signed with Ouachita Baptist University once the season was over.

Joel Allen, Shay Allen and Connor Schorp

CROSS COUNTRY

SAN ANTONIO CHRISTIAN SCHOOL MADE THE MOVE UP TO TAPPS 6A IN THE CROSS-COUNTRY WORLD AND HAD A GOOD SHOWING AT THE TAPPS STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET.

The girls finished sixth overall in the team standings with 126 points. Senior Morgan Estes led the group taking 12th overall with a time of 12:49.4. Just behind her in 15th place was freshman Madelyn Schmitt posting a time of 12:54.2. Senior Brooke Spencer finished 25th (13:03.3), sophomore Addison Applebaum took 32nd (13:18.3), junior Audrey Burchett placed 42nd (13:45.1) and senior Gabriella Glander placed 45th (13:54.7).

The boys finished in fifth place overall, scoring 123 points. Sophomore Kyle Whaley led the group finishing fourth overall with a time of 16:34.0. The other Top 35 finishes came from junior Robert McKenna in 26th (17:45.9), sophomore Caleb Zell taking 29th (17:54.1), junior Connor Schmitt came in 31st (17:56.6) and sophomore Jack Hicks finished 33rd (18:01.2). Senior Samuel Blalock finished in 39th (18:21.4) and junior Fernando Gallegos clocked in at 18:44.2, which was good for 47th.

