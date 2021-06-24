Rockwall-Heath star, Josh Hoover, commits to Indiana football

Rockwall-Heath three star quarterback, Josh Hoover, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his commitment to a college football program:

Hoover, a 6-1 quarterback, helped lead the Hawks to a 11-3 overall record last season while posting over 3,500 passing yards and 36 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions. Quick on his feet, Hoover also accounted for four rushing touchdowns. After football season, Hoover was a key role in Rockwall-Heath baseball's championship season as the Hawks defeated Keller for the Class 6A state title.

As one of the highest-rated recruits in the Dallas area, Hoover has been highly sought aftermath more than a dozen offers from the likes of Arkansas, Houston, New Mexico, North Texas, SMU, Tulane, Utah State, Illinois State, and more.

With a culture that fits what he's looking for in a college program, the Hoosiers stood out the most to Hoover. "I think what they do offensively fits me as a player. They have a lot of great players and a lot of great coaches— it seems like a great atmosphere," said Hoover in an interview reported by 247 Sports.

Hoover is ranked as the 36th best quarterback in the nation and the number 74 player in the state of Texas for the 2022 recruiting class according to a 247Sports Composite.