CLOUD HAS CLOUT: Lions's Tennis Star has Bright Future

IN THE TENNIS WORLD, LOUIS CLOUD IS A NAME THAT CARRIES SOME WEIGHT.

The San Antonio Christian School senior is not only the team's No. 1 player – and this spring also showing he's the best singles player in TAPPS – but he is also the No. 1 recruit in the State of Texas … in tennis."

I'm a very individual person," Cloud said. "I just love that my success falls on my own racket. I put a lot of pressure on myself and I love to compete, so tennis gives me that outlet."

On April 7, Cloud won the TAPPS 6A Men's Singles State Championship. Tennis recruiting.net names Cloud the No. 1 player in Texas, and the No. 15 overall American prospect in the Class of 2021.

He will head to the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee to play for the Top 5-ranked Volunteers in the fall. "The coaches are very competitive like myself and I can tell they are going to take my game to the next level. I can't wait for the future."

Ad

Cloud started getting serious about tennis when he was 10 years old, playing competitively throughout the state and beyond. "I was playing with an academy (MCA Tennis) and there were a ton of really good players," he said. "I looked up to them and pushed myself to get better. At about 12 years old, I started setting some real goals for myself."



The hours he has put into pursuing his dream are countless. "SACS has done a lot for me with my tennis career," he said. "The school has worked with me, allowing me to go half-days so I can continue my training. I'm on the court about 20 hours a week and spend an hour a day in the gym. There is a ton of travel in this sport and I'm always on the road playing tournaments. Thankfully, I love to travel."

So, who inspires him between the lines? "Rafael Nadal is my favorite," he said. "I love his competitive spirit and the way he just grinds on the court. You can see his love for the game. "I'd love to achieve a good pro career, but I want to get through college and get my degree first.

Ad

But going pro is the goal." He's achieved all of his goals so far, so Louis Cloud could become a household name globally.

Stay tuned.