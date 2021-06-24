Caden Kitler commits to UCF

It didn't take long for John Paul II's three-star recruit to decide that he liked what he saw after making an official visit to the University of Central Florida's campus. After visiting UCF on June 18th, Caden Kitler announced his commitment fo the Knights' program on Wednesday, June 23:

Standing 6-foot-3 at 290 pounds, Kitler is ranked as the number 66 overall interior lineman in the nation and the number 176 overall prospect in the state of Texas according to a 247Sports Composite.

When he's not on the football field, Kitler is a part of John Paul II's track and field program where he finished as the state runner-up in shotput and discus. Kitler broke the school record in both events.

Kitler chose UCF over the likes of Boise State, Arkansas State, Army, Dartmouth, Houston, Navy, Purdue, Texas State, Tulane, Yale, and more.