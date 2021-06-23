San Antonio Christian School Magazine: NEXT GEN, Nadia Valdez

NADIA VALDEZ IS YOUR TYPICAL MIDDLE SCHOOLER, WHO LOVES HER FRIENDS AND PLAYING HER FAVORITE SPORT… TENNIS.

Okay, the San Antonio Christian School sixth-grader is not exactly your normal Class of 2027 student. Yes, 2027.

Unless your average youngster is the No. 2-ranked tennis player in Texas for her age group. Don't let the sweet voice and tiny frame fool you. She's a beast on the court.

"My dad plays tennis and so does my brother," she said shyly. "My dad would bring me to the courts all the time when I was little, and I just started watching and then playing."

She's ranked 16th in the nation by tennisrecruiting.net and has big dreams for her future.

"Honestly, I don't watch tennis on TV," she said. "But I love playing. I want to get a scholarship to play in college and then go pro."

Whoa! One step at a time, here. Valdez has a 58-33 overall record and is considered a 5-Star on the recruiting circuit.

"I think my strength is my forehand," she said. So, what does your "average" sixth grader do? "I just go to school," she said. "I love school. My teachers are always kind and I get to be around all of my friends. It's great."

Remember, don't be thrown off by her syrupy-sweet persona on the tennis court. She's as tough as they come.