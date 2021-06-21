VYPE DFW Private School Male Golf Athlete of the Year Fan Poll Winner: McKinney Christian's Trinton Nobles

After a great season with McKinney Christian School, Trinton Nobles capped the year by winning the VYPE DFW Private School Male Golf Athlete of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE DFW was able to catch up with Nobles in a quick interview about his season with McKinney Christian Golf.

Secret to Sucess

The soon-to-be senior placed first as an individual in McKinney Christian's tournament as well as won the tournament as a team. Nobles was key in helping McKinney Christian Golf finish first place at the Prosper Spring Classic where Nobles finished first as an individual with a score of 76. Nobles played a big role in helping to lead McKinney Christian to a first-place finish in their district, second-place finish in Regionals, and third-place finish in the TAPPS State tournament where he shot 75-77 at Cottonwood Creek in Waco.

The secret to his success this season has been working on his putting. "I know how important putting is to my round of golf and I improved that this year which led to my success," said Nobles in an interview. As a team, success was driven from pushing each other to be their best. "We pushed each other a lot," said Nobles. "We got a new coach, Russell Tucker, who pushed us, too." Another big part of being cohesive has been maintaining relationships within the team. "Even though we couldn't compete as a team last year, we kept our relationships strong which helped to come back this season- winning 4 out of 7 tournaments."

Reflecting on Memories, Looking Ahead to the Future

Having golfed for McKinney Christian for a couple of years now, Nobles has definitely made a lot of memories, but the best came in his junior season. "My favorite memory of playing for my school was going to state this past season with the guys I've played with for years."

It's no question that putting in work for the offseason makes a difference. Going into his senior year knowing he will be welcoming new players to the team as well as taking a leadership role, Nobles mindset for the offseason is to just strive to be better. "[I want to] get my scores as low as they can be and be consistent. I am playing several tournaments throughout Texas, Kansas, and Colorado as well as working on my game in a lot of different ways like improving my short game."

Although he isn't yet committed to a college program, Nobles is thinking about college play. "I am looking for a program closer to home," said Nobles. "A team that I can contribute to and be in the lineup competing for each tournament." As a big outdoorsy guy, Nobles hopes to major in something that will allow him to be outdoors such as something involving wildlife or fishery.

Fun Questions

Who is your favorite professional sports team?

"The Memphis Grizzlies."

Who do you look up to as an athlete?

"I look up to Tiger Woods for his overall game and specifically his putting."

If you could go to dinner with one person, who would it be? What would you talk about?

"I think I'd choose Ja Morant who plays for the Grizzlies. I'd ask him what he did to make it to the NBA since he wasn't heavily recruited and didn't play for a major program, but he still went #2 in the NBA draft."

