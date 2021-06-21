GOLDEN GIRLS: SACS Cheer Bring Home TAPPS Title

IMAGINE THE CELEBRATION IN WINNING A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP… IN ANY SPORT.

Now, imagine if it's for the TAPPS State Cheerleading title?

"We were all huddled up in a circle at the awards ceremony, just praying," senior Bella Valdes laughed. "They were announcing the standings starting from third place. When they announced that we won, it was total celebration and excitement."

San Antonio Christian School won state and were able to provide spirit for their school even during a worldwide pandemic. "It was a really tough year, but we just kept working towards our goal," junior Claire Jowers said. "From practicing in masks and not knowing if we were going to compete or not, it took a lot of teamwork and being mentally strong. It was fun and our hard work paid off."



If you have ever seen a cheer competition, there is a tremendous degree of difficulty with athletes flying 20-feet thought the air. "Chemistry is so important for us," Valdes said. "Each stunt group has to have a very good bond and be able to trust each other. The more confidence you have in your team, the more success you are going to have. Everyone has to do their job."

While SACS says goodbye to several senior cheerleaders to graduation, the expectations remain the same in 2021. "We are excited to keep it going," Jowers said. "We are extremely excited to compete again and win another state title. We are going to go back to work."