South Oak Cliff three-star Kyron Chambers commits to Arizona

South Oak Cliff cornerback Kyron Chambers took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce his decision to commit to a college program. The three-star recruit chose none other than the University of Arizona:
100% Committed ! Lets ride 🐻#ItsPersonal #Beardown pic.twitter.com/wyiqNo6xsc— Kyron Chambers (@d1boundkyy_) June 17, 2021
The 6-foot-1 athlete was extended an offer from the Wildcats' program back in March, but made an official visit at the beginning of June before committing two weeks later.