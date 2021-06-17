Partly Cloudy icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

South Oak Cliff three-star Kyron Chambers commits to Arizona

Shana Willeford

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
South Oak Cliff three-star Kyron Chambers commits to Arizona
South Oak Cliff three-star Kyron Chambers commits to Arizona (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

South Oak Cliff cornerback Kyron Chambers took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce his decision to commit to a college program. The three-star recruit chose none other than the University of Arizona:

The 6-foot-1 athlete was extended an offer from the Wildcats' program back in March, but made an official visit at the beginning of June before committing two weeks later.

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved