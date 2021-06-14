Rockwall-Heath baseball: State Champions (PHOTO GALLERY)

Rockwall-Heath has a lot to be proud of after finishing the season as the best in UIL Class 6A Texas baseball. After posting huge district wins over the likes of North Mesquite, Horn, Rockwall, and more the Hawks shut down playoff opponent after playoff opponent en route to the UIL Class 6A State Title Game.

Defeating Keller by a score of 4-3, the Rockwall-Heath Hawks were able to secure the baseball program's second state title; their first one coming in 2012. Heath finishes the season with a 37-11 overall record and a state title.