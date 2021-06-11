The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: Signing the Dotted Line, TWCA Sending Athletes to the Next Level

IN THE 2020-2021 SEASON, EIGHT SENIORS AT THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (TWCA) JOINED ATHLETES AROUND THE COUNTRY BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SPRING AND FALL NATIONAL SIGNING DAYS.

These athletes are a part of an elite group of students who were offered the opportunity to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. "These eight students will become a special class of athletes," TWCA Coordinator of Sports Information Tanner Field said. "The current research shows that only about three-percent of all high school athletes receive an opportunity to play at the collegiate level. On behalf of the school and all of Warrior Nation, we are extremely proud of your accomplishments and you will be missed."

At The Woodlands Christian Academy, we challenge our students to reach their highest potential – intellectually, creatively, physically and socially – for the glory of Jesus Christ. The Class of 2021 is an exemplary reminder of what can be accomplished as a part of Warrior Nation. Students, staff and family celebrated with an on campus ceremony as a way to recognize these students' athletic achievements and honor their parents and coaches.

Payton Moser, Baseball, Heidelberg University

Caedmon Parker, Baseball, Texas Christian University

Ben Shearer, Cross Country, The University of Arkansas