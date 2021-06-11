The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: Fall Wrap

FOOTBALL

THE 2020 FOOTBALL SEASON WAS YET ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGN FOR THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AS THE WARRIORS MADE THE PLAYOFFS FOR THE EIGHTH TIME IN THE LAST 10 YEARS.

The Warriors went 4-3 overall and finished third in District 4 at 3-2 while competing for the first time in TAPPS Division II. TWCA closed the regular season with three straight wins, before falling to Geneva School of Boerne, 50-49, in a heartbreaking bi-district playoff loss.

Five underclassmen played key roles for the Warriors in 2020, including Class of 2023 running backs Roric Hawkins (225 rushing yards) and Ryan Leslie (375 yards, 3 TDs). Leslie was also a standout at linebacker with 4.1 tackles per game and an interception.

TWCA's key player to keep an eye on is Class of 2023 quarterback/ running back/defensive back Josh Johnson, who had a breakout campaign in 2020.

Johnson led the team in rushing (397 yards, 8 touchdowns) and passing (1,101 yards, 13 TDs) and also compiled 3.3 tackles per game and seven passes defended.

A junior class that included offensive lineman Colby Gorman, tight end Sebastian Bryngelson, running back Keaton Harvey, defensive lineman Ezekiel Jurado, linebacker Sean Kane and defensive back Dereck Felder returns to captain the crusade for 2021. Kane led the 2020 Warriors with 10 tackles per game to go with 2.5 sacks.

TWCA says goodbye to senior stalwarts and program cornerstones like receiver/punter Caedmon Parker, kicker Stratton Butaud and running back Davis Heise. Parker was the team's top offensive playmaker in 2020, catching 34 balls for 789 yards and 14 TDs, and led the team with five interceptions. He also averaged 34.1 yards per punt. He will be tough to replace because of his big-play ability. Butaud averaged 46.6 yards per kickoff with seven touchbacks.

