Woodlands Elite back on top of Worlds presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Woodlands Elite battled teams across the nation, injuries, and an international pandemic to bring home the gold at The Cheerleading Worlds in May.

Their Level 6 Senior Medium Co-ed team, Black Ops, saw their months of hard work result in hoisting the coveted hardware at the end-of-year event in Orlando, Florida.

"The hardest part for the kids was not being able to attend Worlds last year and knowing that there was that slight chance that it wouldn't happen this year," Black Ops coach Jessica Marshall-Green said. "That was the motivation, that we are going for the kids who didn't get to go last year. It made this event feel like the end of not just one season but two seasons and that's what made it so much more special for us."

Woodlands Elite has become "the brand" not just across Texas but the nation after years of winning local and national competitions.

Ad

"The secret to being at the top of this sport is mentality," she said. "It's not saying you have to be the best, the strongest, the fastest, the smartest, but you have to be coachable and have the mindset that I'm going to work hard to be the best I can be. Whether that means getting certain skills or just being a great teammate and motivating others, all of those are the pieces to the puzzle that makes this program one of the best in the country."

Ad