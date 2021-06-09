The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: Let's Game

WELCOME TO THE NEW ERA OF HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS.

TAPPS, in partnership with Play Versus ("PlayVS"), has aspired to "take video gaming to another level with organized competitive gameplay." Esports has arrived at TWCA.

Head coach and program leader Xavier Eldridge introduced the idea of a Warrior E-sports team back in the Fall of 2020. Over 20 students signed up for the team and it was game on.

The season was split into two halves. In the fall, students competed in Overwatch and League of Legends competitions. The spring saw the introduction of Rocket League to competition, which quickly became the go-to game for the Warriors.

Rocket League can be played with up to eight members per side but is 3 v. 3 in TAPPS competition. It has been described as "soccer, but with rocket-powered cars" and can be played "cross-platform," meaning that competitors can play on PlayStation, Xbox or PCs at the same time.

Ad

Though it was only the first year of the program, TWCA finished ninth in the TAPPS league of 26 teams, just missing the playoffs by one spot. Senior Cedric Cook, junior Keaton Harvey and sophomore Cameron Davis became one of TWCA's best rotations throughout the regular season.

"This was the first time I competed for my school outside of other sports," Harvey said. "It was fun and it helped me meet other people at TWCA that like to game."

Ad