The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: Following In Their Footsteps

MCKENNA MEADORS ADMIRES HER PARENTS, BRADD AND TRISH. SHE LOOKS UP TO THEM. ADORES THEM.

So, when The Woodlands Christian Academy senior discovered that both of her parents played sports in college at Hannibal-LaGrange University in Missouri, she knew she wanted to as well.

"Growing up, it wasn't an expectation, but it was something that I wanted," Meadors said. "I wanted to be like them."

Like parents, like daughter.

Meadors, a two-sport standout for the Warriors, signed February 1 to play softball at Hill College. She is a right-handed pitcher who also plays first and third base.

"It's so cool to me, because it was real important that I played in college," said Meadors, who also played basketball for the Warriors and was even offered to play both sports in college.

Ad

Through the softball season's first 12 games, Meadors hit .512 with 22 RBIs and four home runs for the Warriors with 22 runs scored and a .533 on-base percentage. In the circle, she had a 2.41 ERA with 59 strikes to 21 walks and 13 earned runs in 61 innings.

Ad