The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: Next Man Up!

CHRIS MCCLANAHAN KNEW HE HAD BIG SHOES TO FILL WHEN HE TOOK OVER THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY'S FOOTBALL PROGRAM IN DECEMBER.

But there is confidence that McClanahan, who joined TWCA in the summer of 2020 as defensive coordinator, is the right man for the job, and it starts with his impressive resume.

This year is McClanahan's 21st in coaching, and while TWCA is his first head coaching gig, he has experience in a plethora of roles at many schools for distinguished coaches.

McClanahan started at Fort Bend Hightower as an assistant, then helped open Seven Lakes with the late Kevin O'Keefe, then to Alvin with Trey Herrmann before going back to Hightower as the offensive coordinator and helping the Hurricanes win three district titles.

Ad

McClanahan got out of coaching for a few years before returning to the sidelines at Lamar for a season.

Then, finally, Randy Hollas recruited him to TWCA, where McClanahan captained the defense, engineering a switch to a 3-4 base from a 4-3, and ultimately chosen as Hollas' successor as he moved into full-time athletic director.

"It has been a unique experience," McClanahan said. "It has been incredible."

Ad