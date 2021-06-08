St. Pius X Magazine: Spring Wrap

SPX BASEBALL ON TRACK

COACH MIKE EVANS AND THE ST. PIUS X BASEBALL TEAM MADE SOME PROGRESS IN 2021. THE PANTHERS FINISHED FOURTH IN A COMPETITIVE DISTRICT.

The Panthers scratched and clawed all season but fell in the Area Round to Antonian in a 1-0 heartbreaker.

Some of the bright spots included first-team, all-state lefty Kyle Winkler and all-state, honorable mention Tregan Hyder. Winkler has committed to Incarnate Word and will return for his senior season as the team's most lethal pitcher. He's solid at the plate as well. Hyder is off to Labette CC after leaving a tremendous legacy at St. Pius X.

Both were first-team, all-district picks along with freshman Casan Evans. Evans, along with second-teamer Trent Caram and honorable-mentions Jackson Mobley and Carson Hintz, will make up a talented nucleus that joins Winkler next season as the Panthers try and strike at a district title.

GOLF HAD SOLID FINISH AT DISTRICT; REGIONALS

