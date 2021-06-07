Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: The Future Looks Bright

A HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAM'S STRENGTH CAN BE DETERMINED BY THE SUCCESS OF ITS LOWER SCHOOLS. FOR FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, THE FUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT.

The Eagles' Middle School programs had a banner year in 2020-21 as seven teams won their respective district titles.

"I'm very involved with our middle school sports," FBCA Athletic Director Kelly Carroll said. "It's like our Junior Varsity. Our varsity coaches are the heads of their program and build relationships early with the kids. When they get to the high school level, they are ready to compete."

Under the direction of Marc Jones, the 6-Man football team ran the table, winning district.

"Coach (Aaron) Carpenter is the offensive coordinator for varsity, and he teaches techniques and what to expect when the young guys get to high school," Carroll said. "It makes it a seamless transition. They are using our facilities and the same verbiage for three years prior to high school."

The volleyball team was led by coach Beth Williams and was loaded with several talented seventh graders, including Laycee McGrady. The Eagles finished runner-up in district play. The future of cross country looks to be youngsters Sidney Arnold and AJ West, who have had successful middle school careers.

The boys basketball programs had a great season. The seventh-grade boys team was undefeated district champs, while the eighth-grade team were runners-up. The girls team finished third in conference play.