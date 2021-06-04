State Semifinals Preview: Rockwall softball looks to take down Converse Judson

With a 31-7 overall record and an 82% win percentage, the Lady Yellowjackets haven't shown any doubt. Rockwall is used to showing nearly flawless defense against their opponents- holding them to less than 90 runs all season while their bats have maintained momentum; outscoring their opponents by over 240 runs.

Rockwall finished first place in their district with a 12-1 district record en route to the UIL State Tournament. In playoffs, the Lady Yellowjackets defeated Rowlett (2-0), Mansfield (2-1), Wylie (2-1), Bridgeland (2-1), and Bryan (2-0).

Converse Judson will be a team like they haven't faced before. Rockwall's defense will need to be just as poised as ever- if not more- to be able to put a stop to Judson's knack of scoring quickly and often. Fans should expect to see a battle of hot hitters in this match-up.