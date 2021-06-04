State Semifinals Preview: Flower Mound softball looks to end Deer Park's playoff run

The Flower Mound Lady Jaguars have been making a name for themselves all season. As we have followed along, we have seen nearly flawless play. Pushing towards being some of the best athletes in the state, the Lady Jaguars are putting every ounce of energy they have to bring home a state title.

Finishing their district with an undefeated 14-0 district record, the Lady Jags finished first-place over Flower Mound Marcus and Plano. Throughout the season we have seen the Lady Jags take huge wins over the likes of Keller Fossil Ridge, Cedar Hill, Hebron, and more as they demanded their way to playoffs.

Once in playoffs, Flower Mound didn't look back or slow down. To start it off, they defeated McKinney Boyd (2-1) before topping Grand Prairie (2-0). With a couple of extra-inning games, the Lady Jags took down Allen (2-1) and posted a 12-0 shutout in a one-game Regional Semi-Finals matchup against Southlake Carroll. Last week, it only took two games to defeat Prosper in the Regional Finals on their way to the state tournament.

Ad

Holding their opponents to under 85 runs so far on the season, fans can expect to see a strong defense ready to face Deer Park on Friday evening. Fans can also expect to see the Lady Jags sail away with hits and runs of their own. Deer Park isn't going to be an easy opponent to beat. They're known for coming in hot and staying hot throughout the entirety of the game. The Lady Jags are going to have to put in all of their effort in order to advance to the UIL State Championship Game.

First pitch for Flower Mound vs. Deer Park is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday.