PERKINS, SANBORN PUT PANTHERS IN 2022 STATE CONVERSATION

THE ST. PIUS X GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM HAS SOMETHING SPECIAL BREWING UNDER THE DIRECTION OF COACH DEMYA WALKER WHEATFALL.

The Panthers reached the Regional round of the playoffs and return three of their top players for the 2021-22 season. It all starts with first-team, all-state selection Zachara Perkins, who is just a freshman. Perkins will be a national recruit as a senior and can score at will.

