Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: Winter Wrap

LAROCCA, COLES LEAD BOYS TO AREA ROUND

THE FORT BEND CHRISTIAN BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM WAS BATTLE-TESTED ENTERING THE POSTSEASON WITH STATE CHAMPS TWCA, SECOND BAPTIST AND LUTHERAN SOUTH AS DISTRICT-MATES.

The Eagles beat Laredo's St. Augustine, 75-67, in the bi-district round, but fell to St. Mary's Hall of San Antonio, 71-64, in area.

Sharpshooter Owen LaRocca hit the 1,000-point career mark this season en route to a first-team, all-state and all-district award. His backcourt-mate Samuel Cole was a first-team, all-district, and an all-state, honorable mention selection. Cole is just a sophomore point guard.



