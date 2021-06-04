Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: Super Swimmer

IN THE SUMMER OF 2010, GRANT KLATT'S SWIMMING CAREER BEGAN WITH HIS NEIGHBORHOOD SUMMER SWIM TEAM.

At first, it was just something Klatt could do as a social activity, but then his swim skills improved each and every summer. In his fourth summer, he came close to making the summer league All-Stars. But close wouldn't be good enough.

Just like that, the competitive fire inside Klatt was lit and hasn't gone out since.

"Over the past eight years of competitive swim, here and one year in Trinidad, W.I., my passion for swimming has grown tremendously," Klatt said. "My goal is to swim for a Division I college; I am currently in the recruiting process."

As Klatt got older, he started swimming for Fort Bend Christian Academy in the sixth grade.

Ever since then, Klatt has swum for the Eagles of FBCA and now coach Carl Thomas at the high school level. Outside of school, he swims for Houston Bridge Bats Swim Club under coach Dirk Marshall.

Since hitting the high school level, Klatt has built an incredible resume... like state-record-breaking and FBCA history-rewriting incredible.

