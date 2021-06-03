Partly Cloudy icon
VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 6/3/21

High School Sports
11AM - 5A Baseball Region III Final, Game 2: Friendswood vs. Barbers Hill

7PM - 5A Baseball Region IV Final, Game 1: Dripping Springs vs. Rouse

