The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: Six Degrees of TWCA

WHEN CHOOSING A SCHOOL OR COLLEGE, EVERYONE TALKS ABOUT A PLACE FEELING LIKE HOME OR HAVING A FAMILY ATMOSPHERE.

Well, The Woodlands Christian Academy truly feels like home as family ties run deep in Warrior Nation.

It's like six-degrees of TWCA, and it goes way back.

Take Reid Gettys, who starred at University of Houston as a member of the Final Four teams that made Phi Slama Jama a household name. Gettys coached his son Stew to state titles in basketball. His daughter, Kathryn, also played volleyball for the Warriors.

Joe, Jack, James and Joshua Bento played multiple sports for TWCA and brought home some hardware along the way. Joe played QB at UAB, James played college basketball at Mercer and Josh currently plays for the Warriors.

In 2019, Ryann Booth was all over the volleyball court as a dynamic libero. She has since passed the baton to her sister Jordan, who is an outside-hitter for Warrior coach Kori Parker.

Yes, Kori Parker is the mother of TCU-signee and potential Major League Baseball draftee Caedmon Parker. Little brother, Kai, is a freshman, who is also a three-sport athlete.

"This is literally like our home," Parker laughed. "We spend more time at TWCA than our own home. This is my second time around here and to see how the family tree has grown over the years, it really comes full circle."

