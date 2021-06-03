Recruiting Season: In-person visits, camps a welcomed return for prospects

HOUSTON – DeJuan Lewis admits that he took "a million pictures".



Standing on a beige backdrop, holding up a football in his right hand, Lewis, rocking a blue UTSA uniform, was finally getting to experience his first true recruiting visit, which had been a long time coming.

"For my first time getting the opportunity to do this, it was just a memorable moment," the three-star Class of 2022 prospect from Shadow Creek said.

For prospects like Lewis, who is set to visit TCU, Colorado, UH, Texas, Texas A&M, Houston Baptist, Air Force and SMU prior to the start of his senior season, this summer is crucial for their recruitment.

College coaches for the past year have been banned from getting to see future players in person, have them on campus for official or unofficial visits, and could not host camps.

Everything had to be done virtually and for the Class of 2021, they had to make their college choice slightly blinded due to the lack of in-person recruiting opportunities.

Ad

Now, with the NCAA lifting the dead period and allowing in-person recruiting again at the beginning of June, that won't be an issue for the Class of 2022 and beyond, which will be beneficial for both parties – the college and the recruit.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad