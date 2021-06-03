Jordan's jump: Chiles soaring into Olympic contention

FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, gymnast Jordan Chiles practices her floor routine in Spring, Texas. Three years ago, Jordan Chiles wasn't sure she wanted to be a gymnast anymore. A move to Texas, a dash of maturity and a renewed confidence in herself have the 20-year-old on the cusp of earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, FIle)

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jordan Chiles didn't think she'd be here. Certainly not on the cusp of an Olympic berth. Or with the greatest gymnast of all time as a teammate and trusted friend. Or with her joy for the sport she's dedicated her life to renewed.

The 20-year-old's journey, one that could take another major step this weekend at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, is one of perseverance and resiliency. Oh, and talent, too.

Four years ago the pressure — both internal and external — of competing at the elite level had grown too intense. The culture Chiles found herself immersed in too toxic. The doubts about her own considerable ability too daunting.

“She was checking out completely,” Gina Chiles said of the youngest of her five children. “She was close to being done."

The nadir came following a visit to the national team training camp in 2017. Chiles had missed out on an international assignment. There were concerns that the behavior of her coach at the time had played a factor in the decision.

When she returned home, the girl her family calls “Chick" embraced her mother at the airport, Gina Chiles bawling and apologizing for her own inaction. While Jordan had regularly confided to her mother about how the relationship with the coach was affecting her, whenever they spoke to others about it, they were told by others “it's OK. This is how things are supposed to be.”

Only, Gina Chiles knew better. Her tears were ones of sympathy for her daughter and anger at herself for not taking action sooner. So she offered the precocious young woman named after basketball star Michael Jordan an out.

It's OK if you want to quit, Gina told her. The answer she received in return came as a surprise.

